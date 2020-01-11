Comedy Night on Okemo with Kara with a “K”

LUDLOW, Vt. – Are you ready for the 18th annual Comedy Night on Okemo Mountain? This year’s fundraising event will feature Kara with a “K.” Kara has performed in comedy clubs throughout the Los Angeles, including the Staples Center and the Hollywood Improv. She has been seen on NBC, TLC, WE, and “America’s Got Talent.” Howie Mandell describes her as a “buffet of comedy.”

Sponsored by William Raveis Vermont Properties, this show is a yearly sell-out event, so get your tickets early. Tickets are available at the Wine and Cheese Depot and the William Raveis Vermont Properties’ office. Based upon availability, you can also purchase them at the door.

Comedy Night is Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Okemo Base Lodge. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:45 p.m. Come early to grab a drink and pick great seats.

Proceeds benefit OMARA – Okemo Mountain Alpine Racing Association.