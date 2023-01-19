Comedy Night at Okemo March 4

LUDLOW, Vt. – Uproarious laughter will fill the air at Okemo Mountain Resort on Saturday, March 4 when William Raveis Real Estate Vermont Properties Team sponsors the 19th annual Comedy Night with well-known comedians Orlando Baxter and Kelly MacFarland.

Orlando Baxter exploded onto the Boston comedy scene in 2005 and quickly established himself as one of the area’s hottest young comics. His fresh perspective and unique relatability led to a string of finalist positions at a host of contests and festivals including NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity, Boston Comedy Festival, Montreux Comedy Festival, Johannesburg International Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and others. In 2016, Baxter made his late-night TV debut on Conan and has appeared on many shows since. His DryBar comedy special “Glorified Baby Sitter” has garnered two and a half million views on YouTube and five and a half million views on Facebook.

Kelly MacFarland is an experienced stand-up comedian with an extensive resume that includes comedy clubs, theaters, colleges, festivals, television appearances, and entertaining U.S. troops overseas. She was first-runner-up in the Boston Comedy Festival and voted Best of the Fest at the Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival. MacFarland has been a featured headliner for the Boston Women in Comedy Festival since its inception. She has appeared on The Today Show, The View, Comedy Central, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and AXS Gotham Comedy LIVE.

Comedy Night 2023 is scheduled to take place at the Base 68 Café in Okemo’s Clock Tower base lodge. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 p.m. This is an 18+ event with open seating and a bar available. Please note that Okemo is operating on a cashless basis, only accepting credit cards and debit cards for the purchase of beverages.

Comedy Night tickets are available for purchase in advance, online at www.go2omara.com, or in person at the William Raveis Real Estate Vermont Properties offices in Ludlow. Tickets cheaper in advance or can be bought at the door on the night of the event if availability remains. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit OMARA, a non-profit booster club that was founded to support the athletes, families, and coaches of Okemo Competition Programs and Okemo Mountain School.

For more information, call (802) 228-8877.