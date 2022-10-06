Comedian Ed Smyth performs at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Comedian Ed Smyth will perform on Oct. 30, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls, Vt. This show is for adults and kids as Smyth hosts a fictional television show on stage.

Ed will be performing as Bronco Brad hosting “The Dang Tootin’ Good Time Show” that airs from fictional WEXL-TV every Thursday afternoon – a throwback to the TV cowboys of the past, but quirky. There’s a “Science Corner” with a talking neutrino who gives advice about not eating enriched uranium you might find on the sidewalk. Learn how to draw a flying kielbasa in “Art Corner” and memorize the square root of pi with mnemonics in “Math Nook”.

Audience members are encouraged to show up in cowboy hats, boots, or similar western gear to receive a Bronco Brad deputy sheriff badge and an authentic Bronco Brad Deputy Sheriff Certificate.