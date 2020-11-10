COH Orchestra is rocking to the oldies

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Come visit the Claremont Opera House Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. and listen to the COH Orchestra play classic hits from the mid-late 20th century. The playlist will include early rock, R&B, blues, fusion, and easy listening tunes featuring the Beatles, Van Morrison, Chuck Berry, Wilson Picket, Bette Midler, Ike and Tina Turner, Mama Cass, Stevie Wonder, George Benson, Chubby Checker, and many others.

Music director Gerry Grimo will lead an 11-piece orchestra featuring members of the East Bay Jazz ensemble and include saxophones, trumpets, trombones, bass, piano, drums, and a vocalist. This pop-up event is supported by the 2020 Membership Program with the objective of bringing other genres of music to the COH stage.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.claremontoperahouse.org, or by phone at 603-542-4433. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Seating is general admission and limited to 20% of our theater to ensure social distancing. Masks are required to enter the theater and are recommended while seated. The COH Covid-19 guidelines are posted on our website.