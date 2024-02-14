Classic Movie Night at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Friends of the Rockingham Free Library invite all to their sponsored viewing of the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers’ 1934 musical “The Gay Divorcee,” Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m., at the Bellows Falls Opera House.

Based on a Broadway play, this film pairs the famous dancing duo for the second time. Released during the Great Depression, it provided much needed relief for moviegoers, and started a dance craze based on “The Continental.” It also introduced Cole Porter’s beloved classic “Night and Day” in a stunning dance sequence.

The Friends of the Library hope you’ll join us on Feb. 21. Several of us will be available in the lobby before the movie to sign up new members. For the first 20 paid new memberships at any level, an added incentive: the Hunter Art Studio has again generously donated a free Triple Up (soda, popcorn, and candy package).

Feeling up for a night of comedy, romance, and music? The Classic Wednesday offering of “The Gay Divorcee” on Feb. 21, at the Bellows Falls Opera House may have you dancing in the aisles.