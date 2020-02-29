CLAREMONT, N.H. – Claremont Opera House presents Woods Tea Company Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m.

Woods Tea Company, music that’s good for you, is an American folk music group based in Vermont. They perform a wide variety of songs, including sea shanties, folk songs, Irish drinking songs, and Celtic music. The group is known for its energy, musical talent, and dry sense of humor between songs. The Woods Tea Co. has been entertaining audiences throughout the U.S. since 1981 with a blend of traditional, original, and vintage musical styles that pleases the ear and inspires a smile.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.claremontoperhouse.org, by phone at 603-542-4433, or in person at the Opera House Box Office in City Hall Complex at 58 Opera House Square in Claremont, N.H.