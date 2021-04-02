Claremont is “Grilling for Good” May 8

CLAREMONT, N.H. – On May 8, the Claremont Opera House, Claremont Soup Kitchen, and Claremont Savings Bank are coming together to hold a “Grilling for Good” benefit concert, including a “Chopped” style food competition. The concert will be held on the hillside of Arrowhead Recreation Area. Funds raised through the event will support the Soup Kitchen’s Summer Lunch Feeding Program for area K-12 students, and fund new programming for the Opera House. Claremont Savings Bank was eager to sponsor this community event as part of their ongoing support of the two nonprofit organizations.

The Chopped Competition – Grilling Edition – starts at 4 p.m. with three contestants who are city residents not working in the food industry. There will be two rounds of competition: appetizer and entree, with judging after each round. The Soup Kitchen will be selling concessions of grilled favorites and beverages. Sweet Fire BBQ will provide beer and wine service in a restricted adult-only area.

At 5 p.m., the COH Orchestra, led by Director Gerry Grimo, will play classic hits from the mid-late 20th century. The playlist will include early rock, R&B, blues, fusion, and easy listening tunes featuring the Beatles, Van Morrison, Chuck Berry, Wilson Picket, Bette Midler, Tina Turner, Mama Cass, Stevie Wonder, George Benson, Chubby Checker, and many others.

A portion of the ticket sales will go directly to the Soup Kitchen’s summer program to feed area youth. Tickets can be purchased online starting April 5 at www.claremontoperahouse.org. Social distanced assigned seating will be in place and masks are required when not in your assigned seating area. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.