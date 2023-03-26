Circus skills abound at Kurn Hattin Homes

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Kurn Hattin Homes’ children, with Big Top Adventures founder Troy’ Wunderle’s guidance and support from physical education instructor, Caleb Steever, really shined showcasing their circus skills. The Big Top Adventures week-long residency was part of KHH’s PBiS (Positive Behavior interventions and Support) March Madness initiative.

Troy Wunderle, Big Top Adventures’ founder, is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art, and the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He is a former international performer with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Wunderle states “The secret of success for every circus comes from the core of its endeavor: an ability to attract and retain a culture of hard-working, dedicated, and passionate individuals. People who choose a life in the performing arts possess a strong creative vision, a zest for life, and the capacity to overcome challenge in pursuit of their dreams. Much can be learnt from the inner workings of a circus and everyone can benefit from experiencing its magic firsthand.” This certainly is true for the children who experienced this amazing opportunity. The children worked together, overcame their fears, and learned new and fun activities.

