Circus school graduates get creative with new high flying show

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Watch the next generation of circus stars perform “Impetus,” a high flying, awe inspiring theatrical circus production streaming on demand May 28 through June 6. The New England Center for Circus Arts graduating class of ProTrack students take the virtual stage, presenting this daring show that captures the ways in which humans connect to influence, inspire, and irritate one another through space and time. NECCA is an internationally recognized circus school known for outstanding physical and creative programming based in Brattleboro, Vt.

“Impetus” is the final Circus Capstone Project for professionally ready students attending the three-year training program. Devised by NECCA’s 2021 graduates and directed by Colleen Harris, this contemporary circus production focuses on the topic of human connection. “There are multiple running motifs throughout the show: the ripple effect of influence, technology as an aid and obstruction in communication, how memories affect behavior, and the power of shared experience to build friendship,” says Harris.

Harris’s extensive directorial experience in theater, along with a connection to contemporary circus, made Harris an ideal directorial choice. Her background includes an MFA in acting from the American Conservatory Theater, B.S. in theater performances with associate’s degree in English literature from University of Evansville, Adjunct Professor teaching history and practice of theatre and fundamentals of acting, Visiting Director University of Maryland and SP Escola de Teatro in Sao Paulo, and dramaturg and director for multiple shows, cabarets and festivals.

NECCA’s professional training program provides a unique opportunity for students to hone their circus arts skills in a supportive environment and custom built, state of the art facility. Students spend three years at NECCA learning the techniques and art of circus acts, as well as dance, theater, acrobatics, even costume building, website design, and music editing. “But this is the first time they put all their training together as an ensemble to create a full length show,” says NECCA co-founder Serenity Smith Forchion. “That process is very important for their training as we hope they launch into the world prepared to be circus artists as well as circus creators.”

Ren Carter-Tucker, Lily Hochstetter, Owen Leonard, Locksley MacLean, Julian McTaggart, and Kalista Russell present the culmination of their NECCA training in the ensemble of “Impetus.” They perform a wide array of exciting circus acts including aerials, clowning, tightwire, juggling, and tumbling.

“Circus is special because of the amazing acts, which take months to create and perfect,” Harris says. “I want each act to be enhanced by what’s around it; like putting together pieces of a quilt.” Harris says they tried to keep the film true to how you would experience the show in person, despite challenges presented by Covid.

“Though it is not a show about the pandemic, I think its optimistic outlook on moving from isolation to connection will be especially relevant in the present moment,” says Harris. “The students at NECCA are incredibly talented and hardworking, and they’ve shown admirable fortitude in finding ways to train and perform in the past year. They’re also hilarious and kind human beings!”

Watch “Impetus” streaming on demand May 28 through June 6. Buy tickets at www.necenterforcircusarts.org. For more information, email info@necenterforcircusarts.org.