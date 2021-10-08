Circus in Place with Nimble Arts

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17, join the international award-winning contemporary circus Nimble Arts in collaboration with Circus Minimus as they host the second annual Circus in Place.

This all ages event brings together community, artists, and the land that sustains us in a unique festival of variety performances from circus, dance, puppetry, storytelling, music, and theatre. The lands are set up with multiple stages for audiences to enjoy the woods and nature alongside performances from entertainers given the space and time to share their art and perspective.

Be welcomed by an Abenaki singer-songwriter sharing his story of Ndakinna place, marvel at an aerialist dancing in the trees, be riveted by a storyteller bringing 10,000 years of geology to life, and laugh as jugglers share awesome dexterity while tickling our funny bones.

There are three daily shows at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. both days. Bring your own blankets for socially distanced seating and walking shoes for the woods path between stages. The event will happen rain or shine and the event is out of doors so dress accordingly. For ticket information, go to www.nimblearts.org.

We will follow all Vermont Covid protocols for outdoor events. Please maintain social distance, and do not attend if you are feeling unwell in any way.