Cider Days is back on the Belmont Green

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – After a challenging last 18 months, the Mount Holly Community Association is thrilled to invite you to celebrate autumn at their upcoming Cider Days, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Oct. 10, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Watch fresh cider being made on an over 100-year-old apple press and enjoy a cup – hot or cold – along with a cider donut, home-baked apple pie or crisp topped with ice cream, or pick up a gallon of fresh cider to take home. Cider Days also features live music, food, beer and crafts vendors, a library book sale, and more to enjoy as you take in the fall colors in our historic village. You can also learn more about town at the Mount Holly Museum, right next to green.

Highlights this year include the first Cider Days petting zoo, and the ever-popular cow plop contest starring Miss Liberty from Dairy Aire Farm. Visitors can also come and cast a ballot in our local photo contest. The winning entries will be featured in the Mount Holly 2023 calendar.

Belmont Cider Days has been ranked as one of the top fall events in the state of Vermont. Don’t miss out on the fun! For further information, check out the Mount Holly Community Association website, www.mhcavt.org, or Facebook page.

Belmont may be tucked away off the numbered roads, but it’s easy to find. From Route 103, turn left at the flashing light if coming from Ludlow or right if coming from Rutland. If you’re driving up Route 155, turn at the Belmont sign. Either way head up the hill, find a place to park, and stroll through Belmont Village to the Belmont Baptist Church Green, just like the folks did so many years ago when they brought their apples to be pressed.