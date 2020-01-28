Church of Christ presents “Catching Faith”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – This month’s movie, “Catching Faith,” will be featured Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at Church of Christ in Springfield, Vt. This heartwarming movie relates the story of two families unexpectedly brought together through separate events. At the time, the men are hardworking, believe in God, family, and helping others. After the events that change their lives forever, these two men go on different paths as they search for peace and understanding. One turns toward God and the other turns away. Both families’ lives quickly turn into a quest for peace and understanding. All are welcome. Church of Christ is located at 972 Chester Rd.