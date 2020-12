CAVENDISH, Vt. – Put on your jammies and join Kata Welch, Ted, Bella and all the gang for a Christmas Eve story time Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. Welch will read “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” and some other holiday favorites. This event is free and open to the public. For those who don’t want to stay up that late, story time can be found at noon Monday through Friday on the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library’s Facebook.