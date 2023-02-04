Chocolate, valentines, and student art

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT’s annual chocolate tasting event is back. Join us for a fun afternoon on Feb. 11 from 12-4 p.m. to taste chocolates, make valentines, and enjoy the student art show. This year’s chocolate donors are: The Vermont Country Store (Milk Chocolate Cherry Cordials, Dark and Milk Chocolate Assortments, and Liquor Filled Chocolate Bottles), Springfield Food CO-OP (Strawberry and Raspberry Chocolates), Heritage Bakery (always a delicious surprise), and Shaw’s, and there’ll be some homemade treats. Mike from Black River Coffee will be doing coffee pour overs to sample with your chocolate.

Learn to write “Love” with Calligrapher Jorika Stockwell anytime from 1-3 p.m. While you enjoy your chocolate, you’ll be surrounded by the annual student art show. Thank you to art teachers Lisa Robarts (Union St. School) and Marguerite Janiszyn (Riverside School).

This “Share the Love” event is free. Chocolate treats will be available for purchase and donations support Vault’s community art programs. Enjoy browsing the creations of our 125 artisans and find out what workshops and exhibits are coming up. The student art show will be up for the month of February.

Gallery at the VAULT is located on 68 Main St. in Springfield and is open on Wednesday 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. See www.galleryvault.org for more information.