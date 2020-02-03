Chocolate tasting, student art show, and raffle at VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Feb. 8 marks the 10th annual Chocolate Tasting at Gallery at the VAULT. Stop in between 12-4 p.m. to sample creations by Heritage Bakery, Inn at Weathersfield, Aroma Catering, Springfield Food Co-op, and Lake Champlain Chocolates. In addition, our local cooks are making chocolate stout cake with Trout River Stout, truffles, chocolate-dipped pretzels, whoopee pies, and bittersweet dipped apricots and mango.

The chocolate tasting is free and donations are greatly appreciated to support programs at our community arts center. Proud to be a Vermont State Craft Center, VAULT receives no state funding.

As you enjoy your chocolate, take in the annual Student Art Show from Springfield kindergarten through high school students. Find out about upcoming workshops and open wall exhibits. Take some chances in the “Art in Many Places Raffle.” Prizes include ticket vouchers to Weston and Northern Stage productions, Lindt Chocolate, Wood’s Maple Syrup, plant starts from Melissa Post, a custom photograph from Red House Press, a Tea for Two gift assortment, art supplies, and a gift certificate for a massage from Danielle Dumont.

Gallery at the VAULT is a nonprofit, community arts organization offering local and regional crafts and art as well as creative workshops for adults and children. You’ll find a wide assortment of unique gifts for your sweetheart including jewelry, heart-felt ornaments, blown glass, pins, scarves, pottery, clay tiles, woodenware, mobiles, stained glass, photography, fine art, and fine art prints.

VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in downtown Springfield, next to the Copper Fox Restaurant. Regular hours are Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Monday, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111 and visit www.galleryvault.org.