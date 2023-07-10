Chinese calligraphy and poetry at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is very pleased to offer “Chinese Calligraphy and Chinese Poetry” with Jonathan Root on Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This is a relaxing, informative, and enjoyable class.

You will study Chinese poetry and its relation to Chinese calligraphy. Selected poems will be provided, along with an analysis of several basic styles. Calligraphy is a meditative practice which focuses the spirit into the brush, each stroke reflecting the state of mind of the writer.

Jonathan Root grew up in Chester, Vt. He received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the College of the Holy Cross in 2010, and his doctorate in mathematics from Boston University in 2016. He spent a year as a volunteer English teacher for World Teach from 2016-2017 in Hunan, China, where he began his study of Chinese calligraphy with brush.

Brush, ink, paperweight, and felt mat will be provided, but bring your own if you have them. Please register by Wednesday, July 20.

For more information, please call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or come into Gallery at the VAULT, located at 68 Main Street, Springfield. The gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The gallery can be found online at www.galleryvault.org, or on Facebook.