Children’s Mother’s Day workshop

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The South Londonderry Free Library is celebrating moms with a workshop for children on Saturday, May 10, at 10:30 a.m. Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will help kids create a special keepsake present for mom to go with the wonderful book “Happy Mother’s Day from the Crayons.” In addition, each child will receive a copy of the book to share with their mother, thanks to a generous grant from the Stratton Foundation. The program is free of charge and appropriate for all ages. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.