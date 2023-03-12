Children’s Chorus returns to Main Street Arts in Saxtons River

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Main Street Arts Children’s Chorus is coming back. After a hiatus of several years, MSA chorus founder and director, Valerie Kosednar, is bringing back this musical tradition. Children seven years of age and older can lend their voice to a charismatic group of kids who love to sing. In unison and harmony, they will feature seasonal songs from a variety of styles and traditions. The chorus will be six-weeks long with sessions on Mondays from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., April 3 – May 15 (no class on April 17). There is a fee for each child, additional siblings are half price. Register online at www.mainstreetarts.org or in person at the first class.

Originally from Wisconsin, Valerie earned a Bachelors and Masters degree in music education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has enjoyed more than 25 years as a music educator and children’s chorus conductor in the Midwest, New York City, and New England. In 2002, Valerie worked with MSA founder, Mary Hepburn to create the MSA Children’s Chorus, which continued on with great success for many years. She is thrilled to bring the Children’s Chorus back to Main Street Arts.