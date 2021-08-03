Chester welcomes back Carlos Ocasio and Frydaddy

CHESTER, Vt. – On Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, from 6:30-8 p.m., Chester’s Summer Music Series welcomes back Carlos Ocasio and Frydaddy.

Led by Carlos Ocasio, the Frydaddy band has been serving up a spicy gumbo of rockin’ soul in the Upper Valley for close to 30 years. A few members have changed throughout the years, but the attention to musical styles has not. With influences and covers ranging from James Brown to Carlos Santana, in addition to soulful originals, Ocasio and the band have enjoyed opening for national acts as well as playing for private venues across New England. Pegged sometimes as a crooner, Ocasio and the Frydaddy band can set the tone for romance as well as turn it up with a foot stompin’ good time!

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and be prepared to sit back and listen to some great music on a summer night right in downtown Chester.

In case of rain, the concert venue is the Chester American Legion Hall, Route 11, Chester. All concerts are free and for all ages. For more information, call Bill Dakin at 802-875-4000.