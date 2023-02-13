Chester Rotary Club and Interact Club April Fool’s Quiz Night 2023

CHESTER, Vt. – On April 1, the Chester Rotary and Interact clubs will hold an April Fool’s fundraiser, April Fool Trivia Night. The goal is to raise funds to help rotary continue its tradition of contributing to the needs of our community, including its scholarship fund. This fund aids Green Mountain High School students entering either college or a vocational/trade school.

The event will be held at the American Legion on Rte 11 and 103 in Chester. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and play will begin at 7 p.m. People are invited to attend as individuals or form teams of up to six people. People and organizations are also invited to be table sponsors. Chester Rotary will be delighted to receive gifts for raffle prizes.

Fancy dress is encouraged on the theme of April Fools. There is a registration fee for teams and individuals.

The Legion’s cash bar will be available all evening. Teams are asked to email Ian Montgomery at frianm@aol.com to pre-register with sponsor name, team name (if different), name and contact information of a captain, and total number we can expect. If you have questions, please email Ian. Please also email him if you would like a registration form.

Reservations are not final until payment is received. Due date for registration is March 17. We accept checks payable to: “Rotary Club of Chester VT.” Mail to Rotary Club of Chester VT, Trivia Quiz Nite, P O Box 304, Chester VT, 05143.