Chester Rotary April Fools Trivia Night

CHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, April 1, 10 teams of local Vermonters plus family members from around the U.S. and the world competed in the Chester Rotary/Interact April Fools Trivia Night. After seven rounds of questions ranging from “Who was the last Egyptian Pharoah?” to “In sport, what is made of black vulcanized rubber, one inch thick, three inches in diameter and weighs six ounces?,” a winning team stepped forward. The six team members received a golden statue plus a stunning red, white, and blue ribbon holding a golden medallion sporting a giant #1.

The evening began with raffle ticket sales for baskets teeming with products and gift certificates from area businesses along with a 50/50 raffle jar. Winners’ names were drawn during the evening.

The Interact group from Green Mountain High School worked with members of Chester Rotary in planning the event and calling and visiting possible sponsors and donors. They provided some of the questions. On Saturday they helped with the set-up for the evening. They were the “runners,” collecting answer sheets round by round. One of the students carefully recorded the scores and then worked with a team to calculate the winners.

The co-MC’s for the evening were Michele Farrar, GMHS faculty and Interact advisor, and Ian Montgomery, a past president of Chester Rotary. The evening wrapped up with a tense four-way tie breaker for third place. The “sudden death” question was, “What was the name of Batman’s butler?” Answer: Albert Pennyworth.

Corporate and business sponsors contributed generously to the evening, sponsoring six-member teams and tables in the Chester American Legion Hall. This was the third Chester Rotary Trivia night, an event designed to raise scholarship funds for Green Mountain High School students and support for the other community work of the Chester Rotary. Scholarships will be presented to deserving seniors this May during the Green Mountain High School graduation ceremony. Over $5,000 was raised through this event. The Chester Rotary thanks our Chester neighbors and area businesses for their generous support.