Chester hosts VT Bluegrass Pioneers

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Summer Music Series is proud to present The VT Bluegrass Pioneers on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 6:30–8 p.m. on the Academy Lawn across from the Green in Chester. The rain location will be the American Legion Post 67 on VT Route 103 South.

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers are led by two legendary central Vermont musicians: Banjo Dan Lindner from Banjo Dan and the Midnight Plowboys, and Danny Coane from the Starline Rhythm Boys. The band is rounded out by Dan’s brother Willy Lindner and former Plowboy Sam Blagden. The Pioneers share lead and harmony vocals and, in a unique twist, Dan and Danny alternate on banjo and rhythm guitar.