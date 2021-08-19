Chester Festival on the Green to be held Sept. 18-19

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Festival on the Green is a free public event to be held Sept. 18 and 19. Vendors and exhibits will be open both days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Music will be held Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Get ready for a whole new festival this year! For over 40 years, this annual event has been held as a hallmark kickoff to the beginning of fall foliage season here in Chester, where hundreds of people converge on our historic green from all over New England. Once again bringing together the best of our local craft and food vendors, we’re also introducing new agricultural-themed exhibits, games, and entertainment in an unforgettable experience of Vermont’s unique culture. Here’s a sneak preview of what’s in the works for September’s event.

The Farm Olympics will host potato sack racing, pumpkin bowling, corncob darts, egg tossing, giant pumpkin rolling, and more! Participation in the Farm Olympics automatically enters you into our raffle prize contest. Other activities – all kid-friendly – include the hay bale maze, apple cider pressing, scarecrow contest, garlic painting, worm farm exhibit, beekeeping exhibit, and traditional tractor hay rides on a loop cruise around the festival grounds. Of course, if you’re an animal lover, you won’t want to miss out on the goats, sheepherding, and Frisbee Dog demos!

We hope you’ll pick and plan your favorite activities for a customized experience at the Chester Festival on the Green. If you’re planning to stay the weekend, visit www.meetchestervermont.com for local lodging options. Vendors and agriculture entertainment will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Event schedules will be handed out by our ambassadors and provided at the Chester Info Booth during the event. Don’t forget to make your way over to the live music concert series – multiple bands are playing on stage on Saturday and on Sunday. The music schedule and lineup are to be announced. Stay tuned to our Facebook page and website for more details.

If you’d like to support our event and are interested in volunteering, we could always use more hands on deck! We’re looking for festival ambassadors who can help oversee the Farm Olympic games, assist in agricultural demonstrations, pass out schedule flyers, etc. If you don’t have time to volunteer but would still like to contribute, we are accepting donations through our website and by mail. Every bit is appreciated on behalf of the entire Chester community. We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information, go to www.chesterfallfestival.org, email chesterfallfestival@gmail.com, call 802-579-6831, or find us on Facebook.