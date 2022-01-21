Chester announces this year’s Winter Carnival

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester will be holding it’s annual 2022 Chester Winter Carnival this year from Saturday, Feb. 19 to Sunday, Feb. 20. The carnival will feature several events on Saturday including demo rides on 120’s by the Chester Snowmobile Club at Buttonwood Farms from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with food, coffee, and hot chocolate served for anyone looking to warm up.

At 12 p.m. there will be sledding and ice skating at Pinnacle, and from 12 to 3 p.m. Smokeshire Farm will be offering horse drawn sleigh rides.

Don’t miss the Eskimo Ice Sculpture Demo by Ice Designs N.H. at 3 p.m., across from the green. Then at 4:30 p.m. there will be a Pinske Wood Sculpture fire at the Academy Building and finally, a guided snowshoe hike at Brookside Trail at 5 p.m.

On Sunday at Pinnacle there will be broomball at 9 a.m. with concessions from the GMUHS Booster Club. Be sure to make it and enjoy some winter fun!