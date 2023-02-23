Chester-Andover Family Center Formal Wear Boutique

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Andover Family Center is seeking donations of formal wear for our annual community service project, “Everyone Deserves a Special and Affordable Prom Outfit.” Every year, we open our formal wear boutique to the community for prom shopping. For a suggested donation of $20 prom shoppers can select a complete outfit including shoes, wraps, and jewelry for girls and suits, shirts, tuxedos, and ties for guys.

We are currently expanding our formal wear boutique in preparation for “Prom Season.” Please check your closets and donate formal attire you no longer need. We especially need modern prom wear for girls, large sizes are very welcome. Bridal attire is always needed, for the bride, the groom, attendants, and of course, the parents of the lucky couple.

Beginning on Thursday, March 2, our formal wear boutique will be open for prom shopping during regular thrift shop hours or by special appointment. The family center is located at 908 VT Rt. 103 in Chester.

Formal wear donations may be dropped off at the center on Thursdays from 1-4 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., or by special arrangement. Call us at 802-875-3236 and leave a message, or email us at cafc302@gmail.com.