Chester-Andover Family Center Empty Bowl soup take-out fundraiser

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover Family Center will hold its second annual Empty Bowl fundraiser Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., at the Country Girl Diner, 45 Route 103 South in Chester.

While we will miss the leisurely dining in the GMUHS cafeteria, we are excited to collaborate with Jessica Holmes to have an Empty Bowl fundraiser, take-out style, at the Country Girl Diner. Our event this year will feature drive through soup take-out service.

Empty Bowl soup selections have been donated by local chef-owned businesses: Tomato-Potato-Noodle from Rowell’s Inn, Seafood Curry from The Free Range, Cold Strawberry from Lisai’s, Vegetable Medley from the Country Girl, and Cock-A-Leekie from MacLaomainn’s will be on the menu. Rounding out your soup meal will be bread donated by Orchard Hill Breadworks and desserts donated by Southern Pie Café, Lisai’s, and CAFC volunteer bakers.

Our hand-painted ceramic bowls are courtesy of Melissa Howe, her Endless Creations Pottery Studio, and countless CAES and GMUHS students and staff. Only 150 bowls will available due to the early school closings and “stay-at-home” advisory.

Preorder on our Facebook page, email us at cafc302@gmail.com, or call 802-875-3236. Leave first and last name, your phone number, and your soup selections. We look forward to bringing out the community for a low-key fundraiser to enjoy gourmet soup while supporting the Chester-Andover Family Center.

All donations will support the Family Center Food Shelf and Financial Assistance Programs.