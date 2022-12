ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Library plans to host a weekly chess club, led by Mike Sola. All levels of players will be welcomed. If interested, please contact Mike at mikesola@gmail.com with your preference for day and two hour time period. Mike will decide when to schedule it once he receives responses. Available days and times are Mondays 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Fridays 1 – 4 p.m.