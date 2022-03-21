Cheers, a calligraphy workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to have Jorika Stockwell back with a new calligraphy workshop entitled, “Cheers,” on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Jorika is a pleasure to work with and oh, so knowledgeable.

Learn several different styles and scripts of calligraphy through writing the word “cheers.” You will cover basic pen skills or, if you already know calligraphy, you will learn some interesting twists. At the end you will create a simple greeting card from your most cheerful work.

Pilot parallel 2.4 mm pens will be available for purchase in class, or you can bring your own 2-3 mm flat pen/nib. Ink is provided. There is a small material fee and separate costs for members and nonmembers. Register by Wednesday, March 23.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St., Springfield, VT. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Contact 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our web page at www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible. Masks required.