“Celebration” at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new Open Wall Show, “Celebration.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, graphite drawings, embroidery, tatting, knitting, a ceramic planter, wood, metal sculpture, jewelry, and an owl made from nature’s objects. We are amazed at the talent of our neighbors and friends around Springfield. This is a wonderful, celebratory show. Thank you to all the participants. The works will be on display until Oct. 9.

Open Wall is a nonjuried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of Springfield. Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield. The gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, drop by the gallery, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages or website, www.galleryvault.org. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.