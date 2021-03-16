Celebrating gardens with dramatic reading of “Seedfolks”

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Settle into a comfortable chair with some popcorn or a favorite beverage and enjoy the dramatic reading of the book “Seedfolks” by Paul Fleischman Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. over Rockingham Library’s Zoom platform.

This book consists of 11 intriguing monologues of neighbors from various cultural backgrounds and of various ages who transform a vacant city lot into a flourishing garden. Most of the 11 readers for this piece are experienced actors. And some are enthusiastic gardeners. After the reading, information about the Bellows Falls Community Garden and how one can become a part of it will be shared.

To receive an invitation to this Zoom discussion, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270. Leave your phone number and email address. For those who do not have a computer, there is an alternative method of joining Zoom through a phone call. Please note that there might be a phone charge for this.