BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Transportation is announcing celebratory events at all Amtrak stations in Vermont to welcome back the state’s two Amtrak trains Monday, July 19, when the Vermonter and Ethan Allen Express resume service.

At noon and 5 p.m., gather at the Bellows Falls Train Station on the island to greet the Vermonter. Meet local directors and state representatives Carolyn Partridge, Leslie Goldman, and Becca Balint while enjoying music from an eight-piece jazz band.

Enjoy cuisine from Smokin’ Bowls at noon and Jamaican Jewelz Catering Stand at 5 p.m. with refreshments from Rockingham Roasters. Operation Lifesaver of Vermont will be providing short presentations on rail safety. For more information, go to www.oli.org.

To complement the event, discounted train fares will be offered for travel within Vermont July 19 so attendees may participate in the celebration with an Amtrak train ride. For more information, go to www.amtrak.com/Vermont. Information about the train schedules for Vermont service, as well as additional Amtrak information, can be found at www.vtrans.vermont.gov/rail/providers.

For event participants who plan to take the train one-way, bus shuttle services will be offered. Passengers who ride the Vermonter train southbound may return by shuttle from Montpelier or Brattleboro to St. Albans with two shuttle offerings. In advance of the Vermonter event in Bellows Falls, a shuttle in Brattleboro will take passengers to Bellows Falls and they may then ride the Vermonter train to Brattleboro. For shuttle service, seating is limited and being offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserve your seat online now at https://tinyurl.com/pcucet5h. Summer Amtrak fares for travel on the Vermonter and Ethan Allen Express are now 50% off and will be available for booking through July 15.

Find updated information on Facebook at Destination Bellows Falls.