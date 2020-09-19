Celebrate the freedom to read during Banned Books Week

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – During Banned Books Week, Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, browse a display of some formerly banned or challenged books at the Rockingham Library. Then borrow one to celebrate the freedom to read. The display includes such titles as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J. K. Rowling, “George” by Alex Gino, “And Tango Makes Three” by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson, and “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood.

To set up a time for a visit, call the Rockingham Library at 802-463-4270 or click on the “Book an In-Person Visit” button on the home page of www.rockinghamlibrary.org. Also, patrons are encouraged to call the library for our streamlined curbside service.