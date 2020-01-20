Celebrate the 2020 Chinese New Year with dinner

LUDLOW, Vt. – Join your friends and neighbors for a delicious homemade meal Saturday, Jan. 25, from 5-7 p.m., at the United Church of Ludlow, located at 46 Park St., in Ludlow.

The Chinese New Year is the most important holiday in China. In 2020, Chinese New Year begins Jan. 25 and marks the beginning of the Year of the Rat. Tied to the Chinese lunar calendar, the holiday was traditionally a time to gather as a family and honor deities as well as ancestors.

A delicious variety of freshly made specialties will be served including: sweet and sour pork, chicken with broccoli, stir-fried vegetables, chicken wings in soy sauce, fortune cookies, tea, and oranges – a symbol of good luck!

Everyone is welcome to join in this fun community celebration. See what your fortune is for 2020!