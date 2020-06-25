Celebrate Independence Day weekend in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. – Even without public gatherings, there will be an Independence Day Celebration in Brownsville this year – with the participation of the whole town. The celebration will take place the full weekend from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

The Brownsville Independence Day Celebrations volunteers and the West Windsor Volunteer Fire Department will decorate the center of town. It is hoped that the red, white, and blue will be celebrated on every road in West Windsor, from the shortest dirt road to the length of Route 44 and the Brownsville-Hartland Road. Suggestions include posters, banners and streamers of all kinds and American Flags on mailboxes, barns, fences, homes, and businesses.

Prizes will be awarded to the folks who discover the greatest number of locations that are decorated. There will be maps of West Windsor available to download or pick up. Everyone is invited to take the weekend to explore the roads and byways of Brownsville in cars, on bikes or horses, or on foot and to mark the locations on the maps of all the places they’ve found decorated. Five $25 gift card prizes will go to the families or individuals who’ve found and marked the highest number of locations on their maps. Visit the Brownsville IDC Facebook page for details at www.facebook.com/IndependenceDayBrownsville.

The Brownsville Independence Day Committee is selling at cost long and short-sleeve tee shirts sporting the logo that salutes local volunteers. This year there are red, white, and blue shirts in sizes small to extra large. Quantities are limited. Shirts will be available for purchase in front of the Fire Department on the following days or until they are all sold: Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunday, June 28, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.; Wednesday, July 1, 4-7 p.m.; and Friday, July 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Because people will be out and about traveling the roads of West Windsor, IDC suggests that this might make a great weekend for yard sales around town. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/IndependenceDayBrownsville.