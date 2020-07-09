Cavendish Summer Concerts presents Deb Brisson and the Hay Burners

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The town of Cavendish will continue its summer music series with a concert by Deb Brisson and the Hay Burners on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, Wednesday, July 22 at 6 p.m.

Deb and her band hail from Addison County and will make their first appearance in Proctorsville. Led by Brisson’s powerful, expressive vocals, the band plays a mix of its own work and favorite covers by a variety of artists. “I think if I had to pick a genre for our music, it would be Americana,” Brisson said, “but it really is a little bit of everything.” They play alt country songs that are real and heartfelt, rootsy, soulful, and bluesy.

Wearing masks at the concert will be mandatory as will be physical distancing. The green is large and the bands will be loud enough to be heard throughout, so please spread out and maintain distancing. Please don’t jeopardize these concerts – follow the rules!

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association will again coordinate the series. All concerts are free and open to the public, so please join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of good music from the gazebo.

Murdock’s Restaurant and Outer Limits Brewery will each be serving food but under the new rules you have to call ahead and make a reservation. Please support your local businesses.

The summer concert series has a long history in Proctorsville and many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music. As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Facebook page. For more information on the concerts, please call Robin at 802-226-7736.