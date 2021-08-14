Cavendish Summer Concerts concludes with The Break Maids

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The town of Cavendish will close its 2021 summer music series with a concert by The Break Maids on Proctorsville’s Svec Memorial Green, Saturday, Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. This concert was postponed in July due to threatening weather. It will start early so that it can finish before dark.

Straight off the hill and over the top! The Break Maids are celebrating 10 years of riotous glam-stomp music that spans genres and breaks hearts at 70 paces. Seven Days calls their three-part harmonies “ethereal like a Greek Tragedy.” The Maids are Faith Wood on bass, Ida Mae Specker on percussion, and Emily Burkland on guitar. Live music is back and The Break Maids are here for it with an all-original set of hits that have been lovingly harvested from the purest ingredients to fix what ails you.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association coordinates the summer concert series on behalf of the town. All concerts are free and open to the public, so please join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of good music from the gazebo. Murdock’s Restaurant and Outer Limits Brewery will each be serving food and drink, including takeout so please support your local businesses.

Facemasks and physical distancing are only required for those who are not vaccinated. The green is large and the band will be loud enough to be heard throughout, so please spread out and maintain distancing.

As always, the concert will be held on the green unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Gethsemane Church on Depot Street, next to Crow’s Bakery. For more information on the concerts, please call Robin at 802-226-7736.