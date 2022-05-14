Cavendish Spring Bird Walk

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association is sponsoring a Spring Bird Walk on Sunday, May 22 at 8 a.m. Walkers will meet at the Proctor Piper trailhead in Proctorsville.

This is the 8th year the Cavendish Conservation Committee of the CCCA has brought the spring bird walk to our community. It is an excellent way to learn more about our local birdlife and to appreciate the environment they inhabit.

Marianne and Michael Walsh of the Mount Ascutney Audubon Bird Association return and join Tim Calabrese of the Cavendish Trail Association in leading the birding walk along the Proctor Piper Trail which links the two villages in Cavendish. The walk is of moderate difficulty with a few stream crossings, some rock hopping, and moderately steep slopes, so wear appropriate clothing and footwear, and bring your binoculars.

The walk will be slow going as we pay attention to bird song and movement. We will meet at the trailhead where there is plenty of parking. Marianne and Michael will guide us in identifying the birds we find along the way with their knowledge and expertise. May is the best month to observe the return of migrating birds, since by June they have settled into nesting activities.

This walk is limited to 12 people. Please contact Robin at 802-259-2327 for more information and would like to join the group, or email her at robintimko@tds.net.