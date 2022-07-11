Cavendish presents, The Morning Dudes

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Town of Cavendish will present the next concert in its 2022 annual summer music series on Wednesday, July 20 at 6 p.m. at the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, where The Morning Dudes will take the stage.

The Morning Dudes play songs from the wide and varied repertoire of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, including folk, blues, country, bluegrass, and improvisatory rock. Jake Geppert brings musical mastery on acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin, and ukulele, and Tom Van Sant holds down the rhythm on acoustic guitar. Both ‘dudes’ sing with passion and love of the material, borne out of their lifelong fandom and attendance at hundreds of Dead and Garcia concerts. For their July 20 Proctorsville performance, a third Morning Dude will join the band – keyboard wizard John Burns.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association coordinates the series on behalf of Cavendish. All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab your lawn chair, a picnic and a cold drink, and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of great music from the gazebo. Even better than a picnic; Murdock’s Restaurant, Singleton’s, and Outer Limits Brewing will be open for food and drink. Please support Proctorsville’s local businesses.

As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page. If you would like to help, CCCA would like to hear from you. Email Cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com to volunteer or for more information on the concerts.