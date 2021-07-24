Cavendish concerts continue with Gypsy Reel

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and the town of Cavendish invite everyone to spend an evening having fun on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville Wednesday, Aug. 4, starting at 6 p.m. when the annual summer music series continues with the sounds of Gypsy Reel.

For over 20 years, Gypsy Reel has played high energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition but garnered from the whole world. They rock their audiences with an exciting synthesis of world rhythms and influences from three continents. Based in Ludlow, Vt., the band is no stranger to the Cavendish music series and many fans find this concert to be a highlight.

The organizers and sponsors encourage all area residents and visitors to join their friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic, or just lie back and relax on the grass. Please patronize your local businesses too. Murdock’s Restaurant and Outer Limits Brewing will both be open for dine in or take out. The Cavendish concerts are a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and either reconnect with old friends or make new ones.

Wearing masks at the concert and physical distancing are only required for those who are not vaccinated. The green is large and the band will be loud enough to be heard throughout, so please spread out and maintain distancing.

As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Facebook page for additional information. For more information, please call Robin at 802-226-7736.