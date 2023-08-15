Cavendish concerts continue with Bill Brink

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and the Town of Cavendish announce that singer-songwriter Bill Brink will perform the next concert of the 2023 season on Aug. 23, at 5:30 p.m., on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville. This concert had been postponed after the recent floods. Please note the earlier than usual start time.

New to the Proctorsville annual summer concerts, Bill Brink has been playing music for over 20 years. He enjoys playing many different styles of music, using 6 and 12 string acoustic guitars as well as bass, electric guitar, banjo, harmonica, kazoo, mandolin, and washboard. In addition to having an extensive collection of cover songs, he also has many of his own songs that he has written and produced. Based in Springfield, Bill’s music has been heard across the globe. In addition to writing and performing, Bill, along with his wife June, produce music and videos, organize local music events, and host live social media performances.

Cavendish Concerts are a fun way to enjoy the summer weather, and either reconnect with old friends or make new ones. Murdock’s and Singleton’s each have take-out food options. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic, or just lie back and relax on the grass. Come join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the green.

This concert is sponsored by The Gassets Group.

As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information. For more information, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.