Cavendish announces Summer Concerts

CAVENDISH, Vt. – It’s that time of year when the folks at the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, on behalf of the Town of Cavendish, put together a terrific lineup of talented, popular, local musicians for the Wednesday evening Summer Concerts on the Green series. The music starts this year on July 6 at 6 p.m., and as always is held on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville.

The coordinators encourage wearing masks and physical distancing for anyone who wishes to do so. The Green is large and the bands will be loud enough to be heard throughout, so please spread out and maintain distancing. Of course, for those who are fully vaccinated there are fewer restrictions.

While the lineup is still under construction, the first concert will be played by perennial local favorite Gypsy Reel who play high energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition but garnered worldwide. As more bands are added to the schedule they will be announced in the media.

All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab your lawn chair, a picnic, and a cold drink, and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of rollicking good music from the gazebo. Murdock’s Restaurant, Singleton’s Market, and Outer Limits Brewery each serve takeout food, so please support your local businesses.

The summer concert series has a long history in Proctorsville and many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music. As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page.

For more information email CavendishCommunityConservation@gmail.com.