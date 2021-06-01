Cavendish announces 2021 Summer Concert Series

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Now that outdoor gatherings are permitted, the town of Cavendish will present the annual summer music series Wednesday evenings starting July 7 at 6 p.m. on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville.

Things are different now, and we must behave differently. We encourage wearing masks and physical distancing. The green is large and the bands will be loud enough to be heard throughout, so please spread out and maintain distancing. Of course, for those who are fully vaccinated there are fewer restrictions.

The lineup begins July 7 with a band that will fix what ails you, The Break Maids. While this is their first time at the Cavendish concerts, the Break Maids are celebrating 10 years of riotous glam-stomp music that spans genres and breaks hearts at 70 paces.

On July 14, performing traditional Cajun music from the heart of southwest Louisiana, Yankee Chank returns to the green. Yankee Chank has been performing both Cajun and Zydeco music around Vermont and beyond since 1996.

On July 21, The Silverbacks, a five-piece blues and classic rock band from Brandon will play for the first time at the Proctorsville venue. They play “rockin’ blues and bluesy rock” tastefully rocking, but not heavy.

The July 28 concert sees the return of Rick Davis and Friends, who wowed the Proctorsville Green last summer. Rick and his friends have been a staple of the Vermont music scene for many years.

On Aug. 4, the music genre shifts to perennial local favorite Gypsy Reel who play high energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition but garnered worldwide.

The series finishes Aug. 11 with the return of the Gully Boys, a professional rock jam band from the Green Mountains, presenting an amalgamation of style, sound, and personality that makes them unique, but with a comfortable familiarity.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association will again coordinate the series. All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab your lawn chair, a picnic, and a cold drink, and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of rollicking good music from the gazebo. Murdock’s Restaurant, Singleton’s Market, and Outer Limits Brewery each serve takeout food, so please support your local businesses.

The summer concert series has a long history in Proctorsville and many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music. As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page.

For more information, email CavendishCommunityConservation@gmail.com.