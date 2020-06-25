Cavendish announces 2020 summer concert series

CAVENDISH, Vt. – With high hopes that quarantines would be lifted, the town of Cavendish has been planning another summer of concerts on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville. Now that outdoor gatherings are permitted, the town will present the annual summer music series for 2020 Wednesday evenings starting July 8 at 6 p.m.

Things are different now, and we must behave differently. Wearing masks will be mandatory as will be physical distancing. The green is large and the bands will be loud enough to be heard throughout, so please spread out and maintain distancing. Please don’t jeopardize these concerts – follow the rules!

This summer will begin with The Gully Boys, a professional rock and jam band from the Green Mountains. They present an amalgamation of style, sound, and personality that makes them unique, but with a comfortable familiarity. They like to mix up the playlist with originals and cover tunes from all genres. As Vermonters, they feel that music helps bring us all together and helps to sustain our communities.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association will again coordinate the series. All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab your lawn chair, a picnic and a cold drink, and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of rollicking good music from the gazebo. Even better than a picnic, Murdock’s Restaurant and Outer Limits Brewery will each be serving food but you have to call ahead, so please support your local businesses.

The summer concert series has a long history in Proctorsville and many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music. As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Facebook page. If you would like to help, we would like to hear from you. Call Robin at 802-226-7736 to volunteer or for more information on the concerts.