Cavendish 2020 summer Concert Series continues

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The town of Cavendish will continue its summer music series with a concert by the Rick Davis Group on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, Wednesday, July 15 at 6 p.m.

Things are different now and we must behave differently. Wearing masks will be mandatory as will be physical distancing. The green is large and the bands will be loud enough to be heard throughout, so please spread out and maintain distancing. Please don’t jeopardize these concerts – follow the rules!

Rick Davis has been a staple of the Vermont ski scene, on his own and with the Davis Brothers Garage Band, since the 1970s. The latest addition to the band is no stranger to Proctorsville – Mark Huntley will be on drums. The band is famous for covers of Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan, and the Doobie Brothers, among others.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association will again coordinate the series. All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab your lawn chair, a picnic, and a cold drink, and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of rollicking good music from the gazebo.

Murdock’s Restaurant and Outer Limits Brewery will each be serving food, but under the new rules you have to call ahead and make a reservation. Please support your local businesses.

The summer concert series has a long history in Proctorsville and many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music. As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Facebook page. If you would like to help, we would like to hear from you. Call Robin at 802-226-7736 to volunteer or for more information on the concerts.