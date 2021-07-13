Castleton University announces return of Summer Concert Series

CASTLETON, Vt. – Castleton University, in partnership with Heritage Family Credit Union, will present the 25th annual Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion Tuesday evenings in August.

The Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion features a lineup of Vermont bands and artists. Kicking off this year’s series is Satin & Steel, an R&B and soul group from the Rutland region. Satin & Steel is a horn band that has been performing across Vermont and beyond for the past 50 years.

This year’s lineup also includes:

Aug. 10 – Phil Henry and the News Feed

Aug. 17 – Wyld Nightz Band

Aug. 24 – The Grift

Castleton University will also host a special show for the community on Wednesday, July 28, featuring the Boston Crusaders Drum & Bugle Corps at Dave Wolk Stadium.

All concerts in the series begin at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public. The Castleton Pavilion is an indoor/outdoor facility, which allows concerts to be held rain or shine. Castleton University will collect non-perishable food items to support the Castleton Food Shelf at each performance. Spectators will be required to follow university and state Covid-19 safety protocols.

For more information about Heritage Family Credit Union Presents: Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion, please visit www.castleton.edu/summerconcerts.