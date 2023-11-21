Castlebay at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Castlebay weaves the heritage of New England and the Celtic lands in story and song, blending history, legend, and experience into engaging performances featuring Celtic harp, 12-string guitar, fiddle, tin whistle, strings, and woodwinds. Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee play poignant ballads interspersed with joyous dance tunes, Lane’s ethereal soprano and Gosbee’s rich baritone, giving life to the evocative imagery, beautiful melodies, and salty humor of the history and characters of life close to the elemental beauty of the sea and shore.

Castlebay has released over three-dozen albums, and has toured the United States, Ireland, England, and Scotland, including five appearances at International Festivals of the Sea in the U.K. Julia Lane is a past winner of the International Folk Harp Competition. Fred Gosbee is a musical instrument maker, whose family worked as lumbermen in the forests of New Brunswick and Maine. They have loved, researched, and performed traditional music for most of their lives, and their original compositions — being heralded, sung, and recorded by other artists — will surely become part of that canon.

Castlebay played nearly annually at the Stone Church Arts World Music Concert Series in Bellows Falls until the demise of that venue in 2017. Stage 33 Live is pleased and honored to host their return to the area.

This is a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 3, at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. Tickets can be purchased in advance through www.stage33live.com, or at the door for an additional fee. All proceeds benefit the performers. Seating is limited. All performances are recorded and filmed.