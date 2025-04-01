“Cast of Witnesses” at three local churches

REGION – Three area churches will host performances of an original musical, “Cast Of Witnesses.” The musical recounts in song the events of Jesus’ triumphal entry to Jerusalem, his subsequent trial and unjust execution, and his Easter resurrection. The main witnesses sing solos written by local lyricist Carol Clark, outlining their feelings and motivations as these events unfold around them. The nine soloists are supported by a large local chorus who round out the cast of witnesses. Musical direction is by Tim Golden, with managing director Philip Turner. Come hear and see this unique musical retelling of the Passion narrative.

The first performance will be held at the First Congregational Church of Walpole, 15 Washington Street, Walpole, N.H., on April 11, from 7-8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.bit.ly/3Fat9pv.

The second performance will be held at Life on Main in the Charlestown Senior Center, 223 Old Springfield Road, Charlestown, N.H., on Palm Sunday, April 13, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.rb.gy/kehaw8.

A final evening performance will be hosted by St. Luke’s Mission, 176 Main Street, Charlestown, N.H., on April 15, from 7-8 p.m. For tickets, visit www.bit.ly/3FEttwW.

Tickets are available at the websites above, and at the door. Children are admitted for free. Reserve your seat soon, as tickets are limited.

For more information, call 603-826-3880.