Cartoon workshop for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Cartoonist Elizabeth Sciales will be leading an introductory workshop at the Springfield Library in the art of cartooning. Create your own characters and draw them in a comic strip.

March 23 is an early release day for Springfield Schools, so it is a perfect opportunity for students to have some fun drawing cartoons. Elizabeth is a recent graduate of the Center for Cartoon Studies.

This free workshop is sponsored by Gallery at the VAULT, with support from Claremont Savings Bank. The workshop will be held from 1-3 p.m. on March 23 at the Springfield Town Library. Please sign up at the library, by calling Gallery at the VAULT at 802-885-7111, or by going on Gallery at the VAULT’s eventbrite link on their website www.galleryvault.org. Include participating student’s name and age as well as parent’s contact information.