Carrie Ferguson performs at Main Street Arts

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts is proud to present Northampton musical artist Carrie Ferguson with The Grumpytime Club trio in an outdoor concert in Saxtons River on Sunday, June 26 at 6 p.m. Carrie’s original music for children and their parents is creative, positive, upbeat, and catchy. Her recent album, The Grumpytime Club, offers children and families welcoming and inclusive messages about accepting feelings, celebrating differences, and loving themselves exactly as they are. As a queer and gender nonconforming artist, Carrie’s goal is to inspire listeners to use their inner strength to celebrate and show up for themselves, other people, and the world in general.

Main Street Arts (MSA) is a catalyst for arts and community, fostering creative expression through artistic experiences, accessible to all. MSA’s historic building and theater space is located at 35 Main Street in Saxtons River, Vt.