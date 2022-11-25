Carolyn Enger at the First Universalist Parish of Chester

CHESTER, Vt. — World-renowned pianist Carolyn Enger will bring “Mischlinge Exposé” to the First Universalist Parish of Chester (211 North St.) on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 4 p.m.

“Mischlinge Exposé” weaves a multimedia tapestry around a little-known aspect of the Holocaust: “The Mischlinge” (a derogatory Nazi term for those neither fully Jewish nor fully Aryan). This multi-media performance is an interweaving of video and audio testimony from Carolyn’s godmother and father, both labeled mschlinge, with music by composers from the salon period who converted to Christianity before the war. The program will also draw on works that address questions of racial identity, both during and after the war, vividly illustrating what it was like to be branded between identities in the first half of the 20th century.”

Enger has performed in venues as nationally familiar as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and as far away as the National Gallery of Oslo and the Felicja Blumenthal Center in Tel Aviv. Her 2013 Naxos recording of music by Ned Rorem, “Piano Album I,” was selected as one of “The New York Times” “Best in Classical Recordings.”

Proceeds from this performance of “Mischlinge Exposé” will benefit the Chester Andover Family Center, and the First Universalist Parish of Chester. A $10 donation per person is suggested.

The 4 p.m. concert is on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the First Universalist Parish of Chester, located at 211 Church Street in the historic Stone Village.

Contact: chestervtuu@gmail.com for more information.